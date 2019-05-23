CNB seizes nearly $250,000 worth of drugs; 8 arrested

SINGAPORE - The authorities have arrested eight suspected drug offenders and seized a large haul of drugs, including heroin and Ice. Seven of them are Singaporeans while the last suspect is a stateless person.

The drugs recovered are estimated to be worth $247,000.

In a statement on Thursday (May 23), the Central Narcotics Bureau said close to 2.8kg of heroin and 519g of Ice were seized during an operation on Wednesday.

Officers were deployed in the Chai Chee Road area to observe a group of suspected drug offenders on Wednesday morning.

Two men, aged 36 and 52, were seen arriving in a car. Another suspect, a 51-year-old stateless man, was spotted boarding the car before getting out of the vehicle and returning to his hideout.

CNB officers raided the hideout - a unit on the fourth floor - and he was later arrested.

Three other suspects - a 41-year-old woman, a 59-year-old man and a 61-year-old man - were also detained.

A total of 656g of heroin and about 2.4kg of tobacco believed to be laced with new psychoactive substances were recovered in the bedroom of the unit, while another 710g of heroin was found in the living room.

Small amounts of Ice and heroin were recovered from the 59-year-old man and the 41-year-old man.

CNB Officers from the Special Task Force, who were tailing the car the two men were in, intercepted the vehicle along Tampines Avenue 10.



The car that was intercepted along Tampines Avenue 10. PHOTO: CNB



The two men were arrested and a further 513g of Ice and more than 1.4kg of heroin were seized from the car.

Small amounts of heroin and Ice were also found in the 52-year-old man's hideout near Sumang Lane, where two other men, aged 40 and 55, were arrested.

Some heroin, Ice and an Ecstasy tablet was also found when officers searched a motorcycle belonging to the 36-year-old man.

CNB said the 2.793kg of heroin they found is enough to feed the addiction of about 1,330 abusers for a week.

The bureau added that the 519g of Ice they found could do the same for 296 abusers over the same period.

CNB is investigating the drug activities of all the arrested suspects.