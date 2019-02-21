Nearly 1kg of heroin and Ice seized, 5 suspects nabbed in pre-dawn CNB blitz

SINGAPORE - Nearly 1kg of heroin and Ice, worth an estimated $70,000, were seized in a Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) drug blitz in the early hours of Wednesday (Feb 20).

Five suspected drug offenders were also nabbed in the operation, CNB said in a statement on Thursday.

On Wednesday, CNB officers were deployed in the vicinity of Jalan Bukit Ho Swee to observe two suspected drug offenders.

Officers saw the first suspect, a 61-year-old Singaporean man, meeting a 28-year-old Malaysian man near Tiong Bahru Plaza.

Both men parted ways shortly after, but were seen meeting up again a while later near Block 14 Jalan Bukit Ho Swee.

The Malaysian man left on his motorcycle, while the Singaporean man returned to his hideout in the vicinity, CNB said.

As the Malaysian man was about to leave Singapore at the Woodlands Checkpoint, he was arrested and cash amounting to $5,200 was recovered from him.

CNB officers simultaneously mounted a raid on the hideout of the Singaporean suspect.

A total of 500g of heroin and cash of $2,900 were recovered from his unit.

About 470g of heroin was also found hidden inside a black haversack that was left outside the unit.

Investigations led officers to another suspect - a 57-year-old Singaporean man who is believed to be linked to the 61-year-old Singaporean man.

Officers raided the hideout of the 57-year-old man in Indus Road and arrested him and a 53-year-old man in the unit.

A total of 8g of heroin and 11g of Ice were recovered at the unit.

A 47-year-old suspected drug abuser was later arrested outside the unit.

CNB officers seized a total of 974g of heroin - enough to feed the addiction of about 464 abusers for a week - and 11g of Ice in the operation.

CNB is investigating the drug activities of all the suspects.