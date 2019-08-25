Nearly 150 people arrested by police at public entertainment outlets

SINGAPORE - Nearly 150 people were arrested at public entertainment outlets during a three-day operation conducted by the Central Police Division.

The operation took place from Thursday (Aug 22) to Saturday, the police said in a statement on Sunday.

It was held along Jalan Besar, Foch Road, Beach Road and Sam Leong Road, Jalan Sultan, North Bridge Road, South Bridge Road, New Bridge Road, Serangoon Road, Arab Street and Magazine Road.

During the three-day operation, 19 public entertainment outlets were found to have contravened licensing conditions.

A total of 144 women, aged between 19 and 41, and two men, aged 26 and 35, were arrested for offences under the Foreign Manpower Employment Act.

A 27-year-old man was arrested for obstructing a police officer from carrying out official duties, while a 24-year-old man was arrested for employing foreigners without a work permit.

Actions will be taken against these operators and police are investigating the cases.

Previously, 30 people were arrested by the police on Aug 6 at two public entertainment outlets, which were found to have contravened licensing conditions. They were arrested after police conducted a two-day operation in Middle Road and South Bridge Road.