My whole body was in pain after fall, says Fong

A Singaporean couple's holiday took them to Dubai and Croatia, then Scotland, where they had planned to spend a few days before visiting Newcastle, junior defence counsel Steven Reed told a murder trial in Newcastle, England, on Monday.

While on the Isle of Skye, Fong Soong Hert had a fall. He recounted to the court: "I slipped or tripped on something while I was trying to take a picture. I went tumbling, rolling, free drop."

He ended up against a shed but does not remember any other detail. Afterwards, he had pain in his arms, knees, legs, the lower back and spine area, and headaches.

Fong, 51, is on trial for the murder of his wife, Madam Pek Ying Ling, 51, at the County Aparthotel in Newcastle in the early hours of Dec 6 last year.

He recalled that at a local hospital where he was given pain medication, a doctor said he was "very, very fortunate" that he had not suffered fatal injuries.

Fong described feeling like a "walking corpse", adding: "I felt like my whole body is in pain, my bones will shatter, my head will explode with pain."

He said the medication worked only temporarily - he could not sit, lie or stand for long and was having bad headaches. He said his wife took responsibility for his medication and was helping him with taking it.

"She looks after me very well," he told the court.

Fong was referred to a hospital in Inverness but was not given any further treatment, after which the couple travelled to Edinburgh.

Still in a lot of pain, Fong went by train with his wife to Newcastle on Dec 3, where they met their son, Alonzo. "The train, it was bad. I just felt like my whole body is breaking up."

The day after arriving in the city, the couple went to St James' Park to watch a football match.

But the next evening, he told the jury, he collapsed at the hotel after feeling a sharp shooting pain from the base of his spine to his head, and in his legs. An ambulance was called, and Fong was taken to the Royal Victoria Infirmary for treatment.

Fong said he and his wife were both "feeling very dejected, feeling helpless, lost and really don't know what to do".

When they returned to the hotel, he said he felt pain and discomfort, his movement was restricted and he was very worried about falling on his wife. They then spoke about changing their holiday plans because of his condition.

Fong said that because he was in pain, he wanted the conversation to stop and resume the next day, but he does not remember if there was a verbal argument.

