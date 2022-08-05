'My dad... told me he killed my mum'

On Nov 27 last year, Fong Soong Hert returned to a hotel on the Isle of Skye, alone and in a "dishevelled state", saying he had slipped down a steep bank while taking a photo, the court heard.

The next day, Fong was taken to a hospital where he was kept overnight and given painkillers, including morphine. He was discharged the next morning with further medication. Later that day, he went to another hospital in Inverness but was discharged with no further treatment.

On Dec 3, Fong and his wife Pek Ying Ling checked into the County Aparthotel in Newcastle, accompanied by their son Alonzo Fong. The next day, the couple went to a Premier League football match. That evening, Madam Pek called her son to say his father fell again. She had fallen as well and hurt her arm and sustained a small cut to the head.

On Dec 5, the son got a call from his mother that his father had had another fall. His father was okay, and he later joined them to watch football.

After the son left the hotel after 4pm, his mother called to say that his father had fallen again, causing her to fall onto the coffee table and hurt her wrist.

Fong was taken to the Royal Victoria Infirmary. Mr Alonzo Fong later sent a text message to his mother saying: "Don't scold him. No point. Make him feel comfortable most important."

Fong took a taxi with his wife back to the hotel, arriving shortly after midnight. Mother and son exchanged several messages over the next hour or so.

At 7.07am, Fong called his son.

At 7.13am, Mr Alonzo Fong called 999 and, in the audio that was played for the jury, he said: "My dad just called me and just told me that he killed my mum."