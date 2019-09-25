Murder accused remanded for psychiatric observation

The man suspected of killing his two-year-old daughter, whose remains were found inside a metal pot in a Chin Swee Road flat, is being remanded for psychiatric observation, a court heard yesterday.

The 31-year-old man will be remanded for three weeks at the Complex Medical Centre in Changi Prison and will return to court via video-link on Oct 15.

The man and his 30-year-old wife have been charged with the murder of their daughter in 2014, after the toddler's remains were discovered inside a one-room rental flat on the eighth storey of Block 52 Chin Swee Road on Sept 10.

The couple cannot be named due to a gag order.

Police said the couple have been remanded since June last year over other unrelated offences.

The man had earlier been charged with drug-related offences and one count of rioting. These cases are still pending.

Before she was charged with murder, the man's wife was sentenced on Sept 9 to five years and two months' jail after she pleaded guilty to drug-related charges and one count of theft. She is set to appear in court on Oct 1.

Clement Yong