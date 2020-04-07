Mum who threatened daughter with knife jailed

A woman threatened her 12-year-old daughter with a knife and pulled her hair after the girl did not put away her clothes properly.

The 33-year-old mother pleaded guilty yesterday to a criminal intimidation charge and was sentenced to a month's jail.

One count of using criminal force on the girl was considered during sentencing.

The woman, who is now in a drug rehabilitation centre, cannot be named to protect the identity of her daughter, who is a minor.

Details about the mother's substance abuse case were not mentioned in a district court yesterday.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Pavithra Ramkumar told the court the mother had an argument with her daughter over the clothes in a Punggol flat around 8pm on June 21 last year.

When the child responded that she "did not care", the mother took the 10cm-long weapon from the kitchen, grabbed the girl's hair and, while pointing the knife at her daughter, exclaimed: "I will kill you now."

After that, the woman flung the knife onto the floor and left the room. The girl left the flat with her siblings and went to her biological father's home, the court heard.

Court documents did not reveal details about the other children and the woman's marital status. The girl lodged a police report the next day.

DPP Pavithra told District Judge John Ng that the woman had used a weapon when committing the offence and urged him to sentence her to at least six weeks' jail.

The woman, who was unrepresented, pleaded for leniency and told the court that she was "willing to go for counselling".

She also told the district judge that she was on medication at the time of the offence.

Offenders convicted of criminal intimidation can be jailed for up to two years and fined.

Shaffiq Alkhatib