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The woman pleaded guilty to two charges, including exposing a child to drug utensils and methamphetamine consumption.

SINGAPORE – A 52-year-old woman who allowed her teen son to use methamphetamine was sentenced to four years’ jail on June 5.

The woman, who cannot be named due to a court-imposed gag order, pleaded guilty to two charges, including exposing a child to drug utensils and methamphetamine consumption.

The court heard that the woman lived in a Yishun flat with her son, who was 15 years old at the time, and her husband. She began smoking methamphetamine in 2022.

In January 2025, her son chanced upon the drug utensils that were left in the sink. He asked his mother what they were, and she told him they were used to smoke methamphetamine.

This led the teen to consider trying the drug, said Deputy Public Prosecutor Etsuko Lim.

Over the next few months, the teen smoked methamphetamine every two to three days, using the utensils that his mother and stepfather left in the living room.

He also obtained the drugs from them.

The woman was arrested on June 23, 2025 , by Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) officers.

CNB officers found the drug utensils in her home. She admitted that the utensils belonged to her husband but said that she also used them to consume drugs.

The woman also said that she had once given her son another drug utensil.

At the time of her arrest, she smoked the drug once or twice a week.

DPP Lim sought a sentence of three years and 12 to 14 months’ jail for the woman.

She said that the woman’s “grossly irresponsible” misconduct reinforced her son’s drug consumption habit.

“The accused did not warn the child of the dangers associated with drug utensils or instruct him to steer clear of them,” DPP Lim added.

“Her matter-of-fact answer led the child to consider smoking methamphetamine with those utensils. The child eventually came to smoke methamphetamine with alarming regularity and with drug utensils left exposed by the accused and the co-accused.”