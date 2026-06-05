Straitstimes.com header logo

4 years’ jail for mum who allowed 15-year-old son to smoke meth

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

The woman pleaded guilty to two charges, including exposing a child to drug utensils and methamphetamine consumption.

The woman pleaded guilty to two charges, including exposing a child to drug utensils and methamphetamine consumption.

ST PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG

avatar-alt

Claudia Tan

Google Preferred Source badge

SINGAPORE – A 52-year-old woman who allowed her teen son to use methamphetamine was sentenced to four years’ jail on June 5.

The woman, who cannot be named due to a court-imposed gag order, pleaded guilty to two charges, including exposing a child to drug utensils and methamphetamine consumption.

The court heard that the woman lived in a Yishun flat with her son, who was 15 years old at the time, and her husband. She began smoking methamphetamine in 2022.

In January 2025, her son chanced upon the drug utensils that were left in the sink. He asked his mother what they were, and she told him they were used to smoke methamphetamine.

This led the teen to consider trying the drug, said Deputy Public Prosecutor Etsuko Lim.

Over the next few months, the teen smoked methamphetamine every two to three days, using the utensils that his mother and stepfather left in the living room.

He also obtained the drugs from them.

The woman was arrested on June 23, 2025, by Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) officers.

CNB officers found the drug utensils in her home. She admitted that the utensils belonged to her husband but said that she also used them to consume drugs.

The woman also said that she had once given her son another drug utensil.

At the time of her arrest, she smoked the drug once or twice a week.

DPP Lim sought a sentence of three years and 12 to 14 months’ jail for the woman.

She said that the woman’s “grossly irresponsible” misconduct reinforced her son’s drug consumption habit.

“The accused did not warn the child of the dangers associated with drug utensils or instruct him to steer clear of them,” DPP Lim added.

“Her matter-of-fact answer led the child to consider smoking methamphetamine with those utensils. The child eventually came to smoke methamphetamine with alarming regularity and with drug utensils left exposed by the accused and the co-accused.”

More on this topic
Married couple accused of meth abuse allegedly allowed woman’s teen son to smoke illegal drug
First-time drug abusers who surrender from May 16 will not be sent to DRC
See more on

State Courts

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.