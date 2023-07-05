Mum found guilty of allowing death of 11-year-old at hands of abusive stepfather

SINGAPORE – Over a period of eight months, a woman allowed her 11-year-old daughter to be assaulted by the girl’s stepfather and helped to cover up the abuse.

The abuse ultimately turned fatal when the man repeatedly beat the girl with an exercise bar for eating slowly, causing her to die four days later from head injuries.

On Wednesday, prosecutors told the High Court that the tragedy was a consequence of the woman’s inaction and could have been easily averted.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Ng Jun Chong sought a deterrent sentence of eight to 12 years’ jail.

The 29-year-old woman is the first person to be convicted for allowing the death of a child in the same household, an offence introduced in 2020 to target those who fail to protect victims from abuse.

She was also convicted of two assault charges, for pouring a cup of hot water on the girl’s neck and head, and for biting the child on her forearm.

As for the main perpetrator, prosecutors are seeking 14 to 17 years’ jail and at least 12 strokes of the cane for the 28-year-old man, who was convicted on a charge of culpable homicide and five assault charges.

His attack on the victim was “unprovoked, persistent and callous”, and entirely disproportionate to what was a trivial matter, said Deputy Public Prosecutor Jonathan Lee.

The defence highlighted that the two had also been victims of abuse.

The woman’s lawyer, Mr Mohamed Muzammil, said she stopped school in Secondary 3 as she could not endure being bullied. He added that her mother used to lock her in the storeroom.

The man’s lawyer, Mr Ahmad Nizam Abbas, said his client made the rounds of welfare homes after he and his siblings were removed from their parents. He cited a psychiatric report saying that his client’s history as a victim of child abuse made him more vulnerable to being an abuser himself.