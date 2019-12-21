Mum fails in bid to change daughter's surname and race

In resolving parent-guardian disputes on matters of a child under guardianship, parental authority is not superior to a guardian's authority, the High Court stated on Wednesday. Such matters include changing the child's name or race.

The court dismissed an appeal involving a legal tussle between a mother and her daughter's legal guardian over the mother's move to change her daughter's name, surname and race.

The names, surnames and races of all parties are not specified in the court documents.

The court learnt that the mother had left the child in the care of other individuals, including the guardian, since 2009. She eventually married the child's stepfather in 2013, and had two sons.

The guardian is the step-aunt of the mother. She had been the child's appointed legal guardian since July 2011.

Through a mediated agreement made in December 2017, both the guardian and the mother are currently joint guardians of the child.

The mother initially took the surname "FF" and race "B" of her stepfather. Her daughter also took the same surname "FF" and race "B" after she was born out of wedlock.

In August 2017, the mother replaced her surname "FF' with the surname "DD". She also changed the racial group on her identity documents from race "B" to race "A". Surname "DD" and race "A" are the surname and racial group of the child's biological grandmother.

The mother then made the same changes to the name and race of her daughter, claiming, among other things, that she wanted to have a greater connection with the child.

The guardian took legal action to overturn the changes.

In October last year, the Family Court overturned the mother's changes. She then appealed against the decision.

In his judgment, Judicial Commissioner Tan Puay Boon stated that the welfare of the child is a paramount consideration for the court when resolving disputes over matters relating to the child.

Mr Tan rejected the mother's argument that parental authority takes precedence over a guardian's authority in such disputes.

He pointed out that the argument "breaks down" in situations where guardians are appointed by the court because the parent's ability to look after a child is in doubt, such as when the parent has little interest in the child's welfare.

In this case, there was also no restriction on the guardian's authority over the daughter. The guardian was, therefore, exercising "the authority that the parent naturally possesses over the child".

Mr Tan agreed with the trial judge that the mother's changes were not in the best interests and the welfare of her daughter.

He said the mother had been minimally involved in raising the child and was unlikely to care for her in the future, given that her current family relied on welfare assistance and financial help to get by.

The only substantive link between the mother and the daughter would be the blood bond between them, and her visits to her child.

The sole reason for the changes was, therefore, to "create and maintain" a symbolic link between the mother and her daughter.

Mr Tan disagreed that preserving such symbolic link should be achieved by upholding the mother's changes, pointing out that the changes would also result in the child having to abandon the heritage that she was brought up in.

He further commented that there were alternatives to preserving such a link without needing the daughter to abandon her heritage, such as including the new surname "DD" into the child's name while retaining the current surname "FF".

Qualifying that his judgment discussed only the legal framework used for this dispute, Mr Tan said that it should not be viewed as prescribing "what the hierarchy of the relationships between parents, guardians and even non-guardians and a child should be".