Multiple factors behind rise in investigated cases

The number of child sexual abuse cases investigated by the Ministry of Social and Family Development's (MSF) Child Protective Service (CPS) has more than tripled in the last five years.

The ministry told The Straits Times that the figures are consistent with its efforts to expand on screening, to better identify cases.

In 2015, CPS investigated 82 cases. This figure climbed to 261 last year.

"The increase in cases corresponds with MSF introducing, over the years, more rigorous screening tools and training for professionals such as social workers, educators and health professionals which helped to sharpen their ability to pick up safety concerns for a child and seek appropriate intervention," said an MSF spokesman.

He added that more cases were also uncovered with greater public awareness as a result of stepped-up public education efforts.

The increase could also be a result of more ground-up movements.

Dr Cherie Chan, president of the Singapore Psychological Society, said: "Recent movements and campaigns like #metoo help to normalise and encourage the action of speaking out.

"As more and more adults or celebrities point out what it means to say no and what is not okay, these then flow down to encouraging younger people to speak up, too."

Despite more cases being investigated, Association of Women for Action and Research president Margaret Thomas pointed out that many survivors come forward only when they are adults.

This could be because they did not know at the time what constitutes abuse, or some victims may have also felt protective towards both the abuser and other family members, she said.

"Parents and other guardians, teachers, counsellors and other school personnel should all be trained to detect physical and behavioural indicators of abuse," she added.