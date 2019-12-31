Mt Elizabeth not on SCDF's list of medical providers: CEO

Mount Elizabeth Hospital's 24-hour accident and emergency (A&E) department is open to all patients, regardless of who they are, said its chief executive, Dr Noel Yeo, yesterday.

He made the statement after questions were raised over why the victims of the Lucky Plaza accident were not treated at the hospital, which is near the accident site.

Dr Yeo also said in a Facebook post that the hospital's A&E team would have responded immediately had it been activated or informed of the incident on Sunday.

The hospital also stands ready to dispatch staff to attend to emergencies via its ambulance service, he added.

Dr Yeo said the hospital later learnt from news reports that the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) was activated and had arrived at the accident scene to attend to the casualties.

Six Filipino domestic workers were gathered for a picnic on a pavement in Nutmeg Road behind Lucky Plaza for early celebrations ahead of the new year when a black Honda mounted a curb, crashed through the pavement railing and hit the group.

The SCDF said on Sunday that it received a call at about 5pm requesting assistance at 304 Orchard Road.

It dispatched five ambulances to take the six casualties to Tan Tock Seng Hospital, where two later died of their injuries.

The move triggered questions among readers, with several posting comments on The Straits Times' (ST) Facebook page asking why the casualties were not taken to Mount Elizabeth Hospital, located across from the accident scene.

In his Facebook post, Dr Yeo said its hospital and ambulance services are not part of the SCDF's list of medical providers, which means that the hospital will not be activated by the SCDF, even if such an incident is within close proximity.

"While the hospital is capable of treating emergencies, it is not set up like the restructured hospitals for severe traumatic conditions, which include multiple trauma and extensive burns," he added.

ST understands that in cases involving severe and multiple trauma patients, SCDF emergency ambulances will take the patients to the nearest A&E department that is equipped to deal with such cases and has the necessary resources, equipment and medical support by emergency-medicine specialists.

Also, SCDF ambulances are equipped with sophisticated equipment and manned by trained paramedics and crew who are capable of performing resuscitation on patients.