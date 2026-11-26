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Motorist who drove dangerously in Choa Chu Kang while under influence of etomidate gets jail

Koh pleaded guilty to one count each of dangerous driving and doing so while under the influence of etomidate.

SINGAPORE – A motorist was under the influence of etomidate when he drove a car against the flow of traffic in Choa Chu Kang Way on Nov 26, 2025.

Exactly a year later, Koh Chee Siong, 35, was sentenced to 11 months’ jail and disqualified from holding or obtaining all classes of driving licences for four years from his release date.

He had pleaded guilty to one count each of dangerous driving and doing so while under the influence of etomidate, a substance that enters the lungs directly when vaped. The drug can trigger spasms, breathing difficulties, seizures and psychosis.

Vapes that contain etomidate are known as Kpods.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Nicole Teo said Koh smoked a Kpod at around 8.30pm on Nov 26, 2025.

He later drove against the flow of traffic in Choa Chu Kang Way before turning into a petrol station.

The police said in a statement in September that other road users had to slow down to avoid a collision, and no one was injured.

A police officer noticed Koh looked intoxicated.

A vape was found in the vehicle, and his blood sample was later found to contain traces of etomidate.

For driving under the influence of a drug, a first-time offender can be fined between $2,000 and $10,000, jailed for up to a year, or both.

A repeat offender can be fined between $5,000 and $20,000, and jailed for up to two years.

Between 2023 and 2025, there were 38 traffic accidents linked to drug and etomidate use.

Among these cases, 19 involved drug use, 12 involved etomidate, while the remaining seven cases involved both drug and etomidate use.

On Nov 11, Lim Jinsheng, 30, was sentenced to six years, nine months and 15 weeks’ jail after he got into four traffic accidents, including driving under the influence of Kpods in two of them.

One of these accidents caused the death of an 83-year-old woman and injured her 84-year-old friend.

He had pleaded guilty to seven charges, including reckless driving causing death, driving under the influence of drugs, and the possession of etomidate.

On March 31, the first motorist to be charged over a traffic offence involving etomidate was sentenced to five years and 18 months’ jail and given 10 strokes of the cane .

Tung Jun Yu, 27, was also disqualified from holding a licence for five years after his release from prison.

While he was out on bail over drug offences and high on Kpods, he drove his car against the flow of traffic in Supreme Court Lane, and went straight through a traffic junction, where he collided with another car.