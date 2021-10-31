Motorist charged with hurting cop by reversing car into him

A car driver who allegedly reversed into a Traffic Police (TP) officer was charged yesterday with voluntarily causing hurt to deter a public servant from his duties.

Ang See Seng, 37, is accused of hurting Senior Staff Sergeant Haidil Osman by driving and reversing a car into the TP officer along Geylang East Avenue 1.

The incident at about 8.55am on Thursday was captured on video and went viral on social media.

According to the police, another TP officer was patrolling in Upper Paya Lebar Road when he saw the suspicious car.

He signalled for the driver to stop, but the car sped off, leading to a chase.

Senior Staff Sgt Haidil had joined his colleague in pursuing the car on motorcycles.

The car stopped briefly in Geylang East Avenue 1, but suddenly reversed against the flow of traffic and into the officer on his motorcycle, before speeding off.

The car was later found abandoned along Geylang East Central, and a 34-year-old passenger of the car was arrested at the scene.

A manhunt led to the arrest of Ang and a 22-year-old man who is alleged to have been the one who rented the car and who was also a passenger during the incident.

According to court documents, Ang had just been released from prison and was serving a remission order when he allegedly committed the offence on Thursday.

He was charged in April over alleged dangerous driving at Woodlands Checkpoint on June 9 last year, by recklessly reversing into a gantry barrier and damaging it.

Ang has been remanded for investigation and is scheduled for another court appearance tomorrow.

If convicted of voluntarily causing hurt to deter a public servant from the discharge of his duty, Ang may be jailed for up to seven years, fined or caned.