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Motorist charged with drink driving after his vehicle struck police car

Kumaran Raman was allegedly drink driving along Buyong Road, near Orchard Road, at around 4am on May 7, 2025.

SINGAPORE – A man was allegedly driving a car shortly after consuming alcohol when it collided with a police car in May 2025.

On July 16, Kumaran Raman, 44, was charged with one count each of drink driving, causing the car to remain at rest at a junction, and driving without due care and attention.

He was allegedly drink driving along Buyong Road, near Orchard Road, at around 4am on May 7, 2025.

He purportedly failed to keep a proper lookout ahead and his vehicle hit the rear of a stationary police car.

He is accused of having at least 56 micrograms (mcg) of alcohol in 100ml of breath at the time. The prescribed limit is 35mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath.

He is also accused of causing his vehicle to remain at rest at a junction in the area that morning.

His case will be mentioned again on Aug 11.

Annual road traffic figures released in February by the Traffic Police showed the number of people injured in road accidents rose from 9,342 in 2024 to 9,955 in 2025.

However, the number of people arrested for operating vehicles after consuming alcohol fell from 1,788 in 2024 to 1,716 in 2025.

There were also fewer drink-driving accidents – 166 cases in 2024 compared with 156 in 2025.

But 12 people died in such accidents in each year in 2024 and 2025.

Singapore’s roads are now at their most dangerous in years, with traffic deaths hitting a 10-year high of 149 in 2025, compared with the previous high of 141 in 2016.

The alcohol limit for drivers is set to be lowered by more than half to deter drink-driving, under legislation proposed on July 7.