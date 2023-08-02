Man charged with dangerous driving over Punggol accident that killed teen

SINGAPORE - A man was charged with dangerous driving on Wednesday for allegedly beating a red light while driving a car in Punggol, causing it to hit a teenage boy who died more than three weeks later.

Firhan Aqil Mohamad Amran, 25, was said to be driving the vehicle along Sumang Walk towards Sumang Link at around 11.30am on Oct 10, 2022, when it struck Adriel Choo Yong Xing, 14, who was crossing the road at a traffic light that was showing the green man signal.

Photos of the aftermath of the accident showed Adriel lying on the road in his school uniform while a woman and a construction worker tended to him.

The Straits Times reported in November 2022 that the Secondary 2 student was unconscious when he was taken to hospital, where he was warded before he died.

Firhan’s case has been adjourned to Aug 22.

For causing a death by driving in a dangerous manner, an offender can be jailed for between two and eight years.