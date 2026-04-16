Motorist accused of beating red light in crash allegedly had over 2 times alcohol limit in breath

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Lee Si Min, 26, was charged with one count each of drink driving and driving in a dangerous manner.

DeeperDive is a beta AI feature. Refer to full articles for the facts.

SINGAPORE - A motorist who allegedly caused hurt to another driver in a traffic accident in Upper Serangoon is said to have had at least 86 micrograms (mcg) of alcohol in 100ml of breath at the time.

This is nearly 2½ times the prescribed limit of 35mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath.

On April 16, Lee Si Min, 26, was charged with one count each of drink driving and driving in a dangerous manner.

Court documents stated that she was driving a car along Upper Serangoon Road at around 3am on July 30, 2025, when she allegedly beat a red light and her vehicle collided with another car, causing hurt to the other driver .

Details about the other driver’s condition were not disclosed in court documents.

Lee’s case will be mentioned again in court on May 7.

Annual road traffic figures released in February by the Traffic Police (TP) showed that the number of people injured in road accidents went up from 9,342 in 2024, to 9,955 in 2025.

However, the number of people arrested for operating vehicles after consuming alcohol fell from 1,788 in 2024, to 1,716 in 2025.

There were also fewer drink-driving accidents – 166 cases in 2024 compared with 156 cases in 2025.

But 12 people died in such accidents in 2024 and 2025.

TP had said in February : “Drink-driving accidents often result in horrific and devastating consequences, with severe injuries and fatalities, consequences that could entirely have been prevented.”