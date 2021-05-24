Motorcyclists accept blame over SCDF trainee's injuries

A Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) trainee paramedic who suffered a traumatic brain injury from a motorcycle collision will get 100 per cent in damages after two defendants accepted total blame in a negligence lawsuit.

The parties averted a three-day High Court hearing last month after agreeing to a consent judgment before Judicial Commissioner Kwek Mean Luck in favour of Ms Nuruljannah Razib, with 70 per cent liability apportioned to motorcyclist Calvin Loo, who was 23 at the time of the accident in 2019, and 30 per cent to second defendant See Toh Yew Mun, then 48.