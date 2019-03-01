Motorcyclist had to have part of left leg amputated after accident with negligent driver

SINGAPORE - A lorry driver has been jailed after he ploughed into a motorcycle and caused such serious injuries that the bike rider had to have part of his left leg amputated.

Jailani Abdul Majid, 62, pleaded guilty to causing grievous hurt by negligent driving and was sentenced to two weeks in prison on Friday (March 1). He was also disqualified from driving all classes of vehicles for two years.

Jailani was driving a lorry in Penjuru Lane at around 5pm on May 14 last year when he reached a cross junction at Penjuru Road.

He failed to exercise due care while making a right turn and the lorry struck Mr Anbarasan Muthukumar, who was riding his motorcycle along Penjuru Road.

Mr Anbarasan, 25, suffered fractures to his left shoulder and lower leg as well as a bruised left lung.

The injuries were so severe that his left leg below the knee had to be amputated, the court heard.

Mr Anbarasan was warded for five days at National University Hospital before being discharged with 60 days of hospitalisation leave.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Nicholas Lim said the road was dry and traffic volume light at the time of the accident.

He noted that Mr Anbarasan's injuries were "extremely severe" and urged District Judge Shaiffudin Saruwan to sentence Jailani to at least two weeks' jail and disqualify him from driving for two years.

Jailani, who was unrepresented, pleaded for a fine instead of a jail term and asked the judge not to disqualify him from driving as it could affect his job.

Judge Shaiffudin said Mr Anbarasan had suffered "horrendous injuries" before handing down the sentence.

Causing grievous hurt by negligent driving could have resulted in a jail term of up to two years and a fine of up to $5,000.