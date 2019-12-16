Motorcyclist gets two-week jail term for injuring elderly woman on pedestrian path

SINGAPORE - Feeling the need to relieve himself, a 29-year-old man took a shortcut home and rode his motorcycle on a pedestrian pavement.

He failed to slow down and knocked down an elderly women, who suffered multiple injuries on her face, according to court documents .

On Monday (Dec 16), Mahdi Abdul Siddig pleaded guilty in the State Courts to one charge of causing grievous hurt by a negligent act that endangers the personal safety of others. He was sentenced to two weeks' jail.

The court heard that on Jan 28, 2019, at about 4.20pm, Mahdi was riding his motorcycle on the pedestrian pavement in front of Blk 827 Tampines Street 81.

The victim, Chan Geak Keow Elsie, then 71, was walking on it.

Mahdi's lawyer, Mr Muhammad Faiz Mohd Khafidz, told the court his client was rushing home to use the toilet and was aware there would be pedestrians walking on the pavement.

He had rode on the pavement before without any incident.

On the fateful day, he rode at a speed of about 26 - 31 km/h, which "was unsafe in the circumstances", stated the court documents.

Mahdi knocked into Ms Chan,who fell on the ground and lost consciousness. She suffered multiple fractures on her face, collarbone and left leg.

He stopped his motorcycle and attended to her immediately. He also called for an ambulance, while a passerby carried the victim to a nearby coffee shop, the court heard.

Ms Chan has since taken a civil suit against Mahdi for her injuries.

Mr Muhammad Faiz, in urging the court for a less severe sentence, said Mahdi had given about $400 to Ms Chan to help pay for her medical expenses. It was all the money he had onhim at the time of the accident, his lawyer added.

Mahdi could have been sentenced to a maximum of two years' jail , a fine of up to $5,000, or both.