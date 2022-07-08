Mother of three with schizophrenia given stern warning after assaulting her own children

SINGAPORE - A mother of three young children was given a stern warning after pleading guilty to hurting her son and one of her daughters.

The woman, now 44, had cut her son's forearm with a pair of scissors at least three times. She also slapped the girl and threw a light bulb at her.

The incidents took place in 2020 when the boy was 12 and the girl was 13.

The prosecution also applied for a discharge amounting to an acquittal, as the woman was found to be suffering from schizophrenia at the time.

The court granted this on July 1, which means she cannot be charged again with the same offences.

The Attorney-General's Chambers (AGC) told The Straits Times on Thursday (July 7) that the woman was remanded in prison and subsequently at the Institute of Mental Health for psychiatric assessment.

The prosecution noted that her condition had contributed to her committing the offences.

"After assessing the facts and circumstances of the case, including the accused's mental state at the time of the offences, a stern warning was administered to the accused and the prosecution applied for a discharge amounting to an acquittal for the charges, which was granted by the court," said a spokesman for the AGC.

The woman cannot be named due to a gag order to protect the identity of her children.

The mother of two girls and a boy, who are now aged between 12 and 15, was accused of multiple counts of assault and other offences.

On May 25, she pleaded guilty to three charges, including two counts of voluntarily causing hurt to one of her daughters and her son.

The court then called for a report to assess her suitability for a mandatory treatment order (MTO).