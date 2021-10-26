Most first-time drug abusers here under 30 years old

Young people under 30 years old continued to make up the bulk of first-time drug abusers here last year.

In February, the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) said 62 per cent of all new abusers arrested last year were aged below 30.

LSD remained one of the least commonly abused drugs. In CNB's annual statistics, it was classified under "Others" - a category that includes cocaine, ketamine and methadone. Last year, 19 people abused drugs in this category, down from 27 in 2019.

CNB issued statements this year on eight incidents in which LSD was seized. This was up from two reported cases in each of the past two years. All eight cases reported this year involved LSD stamps. A total of 542 stamps were seized.

Methamphetamine, heroin and new psychoactive substances were the most commonly abused. A total of 2,111 meth abusers accounted for 69 per cent of all abusers arrested last year.

The CNB noted in February that Singapore is surrounded by major markets for illicit drugs in East Asia, South Asia and Oceania.

"On the international front, the push for more liberal drug policies... has seen increasing normalisation of drug use in mass and social media," it said.

"This can lead to the misperception that drugs are not that harmful, despite scientific evidence showing otherwise."

Jean Iau