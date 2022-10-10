More volunteers needed for expansion of support scheme for young suspects

A teenager caught rioting with fellow gang members was reluctant to give information about the incident when he was interviewed by the police.

But after appropriate adult volunteer Nurul Shifa, 50, chatted with him about his hobbies, he opened up to her and an investigation officer (IO).

"I asked him what kind of sports he likes, and he said, 'I like soccer'. So I said, 'there are a lot of avenues that you can take (to play)'," said the programme coordinator at a non-profit organisation. She advised the 14-year-old to sign up for training and games.

The boy, who was suspended from school at the time, became more comfortable during subsequent interviews and later told the IO, Senior Staff Sergeant Neo Qiao Yi, that he wished to go back to school, prompting her to write to his school.

Senior Staff Sgt Neo said: "We do not just investigate and (find out the) facts but if the youth suspects are showing signs that they want to become better people, as part of being an IO, we should also help lead them onto the right track."

Volunteers like Madam Shifa are called in as independent parties to provide emotional support to suspects under 16 during law enforcement interviews, such as with the police and the Central Narcotics Bureau.

The support scheme is called the Appropriate Adult Scheme for Young Suspects (AAYS). As at October, there are 280 appropriate adult volunteers.

Madam Shifa, who has been volunteering with the scheme since it started in 2017, said she gets about six to seven cases a month.

The Straits Times reported in 2021 that the volunteers were activated 2,082 times in the financial year between April 2019 and March 2020; 2,048 times in FY2020; and 1,180 times from April to September 2021.

It was announced in Parliament in July that the scheme, managed by the Singapore Children's Society (SCS), will be expanded in phases to cover 16-and 17-year-olds, from April to October 2023.

A Ministry of Home Affairs spokesman said it is estimated that more than 700 people aged 16 and 17 will be covered by the expanded scheme per year.

With the expansion, Mr Taufiq Salehoodin, social programme assistant manager at SCS who is in charge of AAYS, estimates that the society will need to double its pool of volunteers.

When asked how SCS intends to attract more volunteers, or if it will consider paying full-time appropriate adults, he said: "We have continued to engage volunteers in the community to support the scheme, and this is likely to remain as such."

SCS publicises volunteering opportunities through its website and social media channels, and has a pool of potential volunteers who will be trained in November and the first quarter of 2023.

Volunteers must be above 21.

Training - a day-long session - will remain the same despite the scheme soon applying to older teens, said Mr Taufiq. It involves teaching volunteers how to recognise signs of distress in young suspects, such as through their body language and facial expression, and knowing when to intervene.

Volunteers are also trained to facilitate communication during a law enforcement interview.

Madam Shifa, who is a mother of three teenagers aged 14 to 19, said she has never seen an officer raise his voice, throw chairs or bang on tables, as seen on television shows.

"But of course there are times when I see the suspect break down and cry, not because they're scared of the police, but maybe they realise 'I made a mistake. How do I face my parents?'."

Madam Shifa urged others to volunteer, saying: "(Young people) are our future generation... They want to look up to someone who can assure them that it is actually okay if they make a mistake. You learn from your mistakes."