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More than 7 years’ jail, caning for man who attacked and robbed another man after sex act

Shakur Han Shaid, 23, was sentenced to seven years and four months’ jail and six strokes of the cane on Oct 13.

SINGAPORE – Months after he was released from reformative training, a man went on a crime spree, attacking and robbing another man after receiving sexual services from him.

Shakur Han Shaid, 23, was sentenced to seven years and four months’ jail and six strokes of the cane on Oct 13.

He pleaded guilty to three charges of voluntarily causing grievous hurt by a dangerous weapon, voluntarily causing grievous hurt and theft in dwelling.

The court heard that Shakur was released from reformative training under supervision on July 3, 2024.

He was to remain under supervision until July 5, 2026.

On Nov 10, 2024, Shakur came across a room next to a drinks stall at a coffee shop in Boon Lay, where he saw a wallet belonging to a coffee shop supervisor.

He took $600 from the wallet and noticed a CCTV camera inside the room. Shakur angled the CCTV camera away from the victim’s belongings.

When the victim ended her shift at about 8.30pm, she checked her wallet and realised the money was missing. She also noticed that someone had adjusted the angle of the CCTV camera.

She played back the footage and saw Shakur rummaging through the items in the room. She made a police report that same day.

Shakur was arrested on Dec 5, 2024, and released on bail the next day.

On Dec 26, 2024, he got into a fight with a 58-year-old man at a void deck.

Shakur approached the older man at the void deck of Block 186 Boon Lay Avenue after hearing from his girlfriend that the older man had molested her.

He punched the older man in the face and pinned him to the ground. Shakur’s father, who was with him, stopped the assault.

The older man called the police and was taken to hospital, where he was found to have suffered blunt trauma to his left eye and a fracture of his jaw.

Victim hit with brick, suffered facial and skull fractures

On Feb 3, 2025, Shakur and another man, Richard M. Azhar, went to Geylang to engage the services of prostitutes.

They met the victim, a 44-year-old man, who agreed to provide sexual services to both men.

The group headed to the back alley of Geylang Lorong 21 around midnight on Feb 4, 2025.

When the victim finished providing sexual services to the men, he told them that the fee was $50 per person.

Azhar told the victim that they did not have enough money and snatched the victim’s bag. He also punched the victim in the face a few times.

Irritated that the man had touched his body, Shakur punched the victim’s face and pinned him to the ground.

He continued raining blows on the victim’s face and kicked the victim.

Seeing that Azhar was holding a brick, Shakur took the brick and used it to hit the victim.

Both men grabbed the victim’s valuables and fled.

At about 9am, paramedics from the Singapore Civil Defence Force arrived at the back alley and found the victim lying in a pool of blood.

A blood-stained brick, weighing about 2kg, was found near the victim. He was taken to Changi General Hospital for treatment.

The victim suffered several injuries in the attack, including extensive facial bone fractures and a skull fracture, and had to undergo multiple surgical procedures.

He also suffered injuries to the muscles in both legs, and required regular physiotherapy and occupational therapy sessions, said Deputy Public Prosecutor Khong Zi-Wei.

Azhar was sentenced to 4½ years’ jail and 12 strokes of the cane in September 2025.

The prosecutor urged the court to impose a jail term of between seven years and two months and eight years and two months, and six strokes of the cane for Shakur.

He noted that Shakur had used a brick weighing almost 2kg to hit the victim and left him for dead on the road for over nine hours.

For voluntarily causing grievous hurt by a dangerous weapon, an offender can be jailed for up to 15 years, fined and caned.

For theft in dwelling, an offender can be jailed for up to seven years and fined.