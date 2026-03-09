More than 5 months’ jail for vandal who spray-painted walls and vans at Salvation Army

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Dianna Ong had pleaded guilty to a charge of vandalism on March 9.

SINGAPORE - An Australian woman has been sentenced to five months and six weeks’ jail for spray-painting offensive words at the Salvation Army in Upper Bukit Timah Road on Dec 25, 2025.

The 43-year-old was arrested the same day she left offensive words in red that the Salvation Army described as “sensitive in nature and concerned religion” on walls and three vans parked in their compound.

She chose Christmas day to commit the offence as it is a Christian holiday, and intended it to be an act of protest against the Salvation Army.

A person in charge of the morning service at the premises discovered the graffiti and made a police report. Ong was tracked down after she posted photos of the graffiti on her Facebook account.

She was charged in court on Dec 27, 2025.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Brian Wong said her acts caused more than $3,000 in damages to the Salvation Army.

In court, Ong apologised for her acts and said that her mother suffers from anxiety and depression. She added that she hopes to visit her as soon as possible.

In sentencing the Australian, District Judge Paul Chan said that the circumstances surrounding her offences were not trivial as she had vandalised multiple surfaces and structures.

He added that her actions were calculated to cause as much damage as possible, and she had used words that were highly offensive to the Salvation Army.

The judge said: “After committing the offence, she further published the acts on social media, therefore increasing the impact of her offending acts.”

Those convicted of vandalism may be fined up to $2,000 and face a jail sentence of up to three years. Offenders may also receive between three and eight strokes of the cane.

Women are not liable for caning under the law.