Straitstimes.com header logo

More than 5 months’ jail for vandal who spray-painted walls and vans at Salvation Army

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Dianna Ong, who was charged on Dec 27 at the State Courts, will be remanded at the Institute of Mental Health for a medical examination.

Dianna Ong had pleaded guilty to a charge of vandalism on March 9.

ST PHOTOS: CHONG JUN LIANG

avatar-alt

Claudia Tan

Google Preferred Source badge

SINGAPORE - An Australian woman has been sentenced to five months and six weeks’ jail for

spray-painting offensive words

at the Salvation Army in Upper Bukit Timah Road on Dec 25, 2025.

Dianna Ong had pleaded guilty to a charge of vandalism on March 9.

The 43-year-old was arrested the same day she left offensive words in red that the Salvation Army described as “sensitive in nature and concerned religion” on walls and three vans parked in their compound.

She chose Christmas day to commit the offence as it is a Christian holiday, and intended it to be an act of protest against the Salvation Army.

A person in charge of the morning service at the premises discovered the graffiti and made a police report. Ong was tracked down after she posted photos of the graffiti on her Facebook account.

She was

charged in court

on Dec 27, 2025.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Brian Wong said her acts caused more than $3,000 in damages to the Salvation Army.

In court, Ong apologised for her acts and said that her mother suffers from anxiety and depression. She added that she hopes to visit her as soon as possible.

In sentencing the Australian, District Judge Paul Chan said that the circumstances surrounding her offences were not trivial as she had vandalised multiple surfaces and structures.

He added that her actions were calculated to cause as much damage as possible, and she had used words that were highly offensive to the Salvation Army.

The judge said: “After committing the offence, she further published the acts on social media, therefore increasing the impact of her offending acts.”

Those convicted of vandalism may be fined up to $2,000 and face a jail sentence of up to three years. Offenders may also receive between three and eight strokes of the cane.

Women are not liable for caning under the law.

More on this topic
Woman charged with vandalism at Salvation Army premises in Upper Bukit Timah Road
3 men charged over alleged vandalism, damage of business rivals’ ads at Toa Payoh HDB blocks

Claudia Tan is a journalist at The Straits Times covering the crime and court desk.

See more on

State Courts

Singapore courts

Vandalism

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.