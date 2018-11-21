More than $305,000 worth of drugs seized by CNB; three men arrested

SINGAPORE - Drugs worth more than $305,000 were seized by the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) in an operation on Tuesday evening (Nov 20).

Three suspected drug offenders were also arrested.

During the operation, CNB officers were deployed to the area around Marsiling Lane to observe two suspected drug traffickers. The first suspect, a 27-year-old man, was seen leaving his 11th floor residential unit with a white plastic bag. The Singaporeanwent to the sixth floor and returned to his unit empty-handed.

Shortly after this, the second suspect, a 30-year-old Singaporean man, was seen loitering at the sixth floor of the same block.

He then went to the ground floor where CNB officers waiting in ambush arrested him. He was carrying a white plastic bag which contained 12 black bundles. The bundles were later found to contain about 1.31kg of cannabis.

Another group of CNB officers raided the unit of the 27-year-old and arrested him. They found 2.94kg of heroin, 520g of Ice, 142 Erimin-5 tablets, 87 Ecstasy tablets and 17g of cannabis in the unit.

The suspect told the officers that another red plastic bag containing drugs was hidden at the lift landing on the seventh floor.A plastic bag containing 500 Erimin-5 tablets was later found at the landing.

In the evening on the same day, a 42-year-old Malaysian man was arrested at Woodlands Checkpoint. A search of the motorcycle he rode uncovered 1.97kg of cannabis, wrapped in various black bundles.

He was suspected to be involved in the drug activities of the 27-year-old suspect arrested earlier.

The Malaysian also told officers that there were drugs hidden at a multi-storey carpark in the vicinity of Marsiling Drive. A total of234g of cannabis hidden behind a pipe was recovered.

The 2.94kg of heroin seized in the raid is enough to feed the addiction of about 1,400 abusers for a week. The 3.53kg of cannabis seized can feed the addiction of about 500 abusers for a week.

Investigations into the drug activities of the suspects are ongoing.