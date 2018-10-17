More than 300 cartons, 2,000 packets of contraband cigarettes seized from 2 cars at Tuas Checkpoint

SINGAPORE - A total of 314 cartons and 2,030 packets of contraband cigarettes were found in two cars in separate cases at the Tuas Checkpoint last Saturday (Oct 13).

The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said in a Facebook post on Wednesday that the two attempts at smuggling were foiled within a span of three hours.

The cigarettes were found in places such as the cars' dashboard, door panels, rear passenger seat and bumper.

ICA said this method of concealment is a cause for concern as similar methods may be used by people to smuggle in items that could pose security threats.

The authority has referred the cases, which involved two Malaysian men aged 58 and 35, to the Singapore Customs.