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More than 3 years’ jail for first man charged under tightened laws for Kpod trafficking

Derek Khor Boon Chun will also receive two strokes of the cane.

SINGAPORE – The first man charged with Kpod trafficking since etomidate was listed as a controlled drug has been sentenced to three years, 10 months and two weeks jail.

Derek Khor Boon Chun will also receive two strokes of the cane.

The 41-year-old pleaded guilty on Nov 23 to five charges, including etomidate possession, drug consumption, drug trafficking and driving under disqualification.

Khor, who had earlier been disqualified from holding a driver’s licence, was caught while making deliveries of the anaesthetic.

As part of his sentence, he will be disqualified from driving for 20 years after his release from prison. It is his third conviction for driving while under disqualification.

The court heard that Khor, who was previously convicted of methamphetamine consumption and other offences in 2016, began using Kpods in 2025. He later ran a business delivering Kpods after joining several Telegram groups.

On Sept 6, 2025, Khor drove to the carpark at Block 631 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 4 to deliver Kpods when a passer-by noticed that he was walking unsteadily while holding a vape.

Khor was receiving messages from one of the Telegram groups about Kpod deliveries when police officers stopped him.

They searched his car and found 43 pods and eight vape devices in a black tote bag.

Khor was brought back to his home, where Health Sciences Authority (HSA) officers found another 45 individually sealed vape devices.

His urine later tested positive for etomidate.

After his arrest, Khor was remanded and taken out for investigations. He was released on bail on Sept 15, 2025.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Darren Ang said vaping-related offences have given rise to considerable public disquiet and consternation.

He added that offences involving driving under the influence of etomidate were particularly dangerous.

Between 2023 and 2025, there were 38 traffic accidents linked to drug and etomidate use, 19 of which were fatal. Of the fatal accidents, nine involved etomidate.

From July 1 to Sept 30, 2,504 people were caught and penalised for the possession and use of vapes, said the Ministry of Health and HSA in a joint statement on Nov 19.

Of these, 580 were etomidate vape offenders – an increase of about 27% from the 457 caught in the previous quarter – while the number of regular vape offenders remained similar to the previous quarter at 1,924.

Of the 1,544 etomidate vape offenders caught from Sept 1, 2025, to Sept 30, 2026, 367 – or one in five – reoffended, with some caught three or more times.

During this period, 67 etomidate reoffenders aged 16 and above were admitted to the Drug Rehabilitation Centre.