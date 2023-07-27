More than 200 people arrested for suspected involvement in vice

SINGAPORE – The police have arrested more than 200 people, aged between 17 and 57, for their suspected involvement in vice-related activities.

Between June 12 and Monday, officers from the Criminal Investigation Department and the seven police land divisions conducted coordinated raids at multiple locations islandwide, the police said on Thursday.

These included commercial premises, massage establishments, beauty salons, hotels and residential units.

Of the 207 women and five men arrested, seven of them helped to facilitate vice-related activities.

A 41-year-old Singaporean man was charged in court on July 19 for procuring a woman for the purpose of prostitution, the police said.

Investigations are ongoing against the others arrested, they added.

Those convicted under the Women’s Charter of using online platforms linked to Singapore to offer or facilitate the provision of paid sexual services by a woman or a girl to another person can be fined up to $100,000, jailed for up to five years, or both.

If the person is a repeat offender, he or she can be fined up to $150,000, imprisoned up to seven years or both.

Under the same Act, any person who procures a woman for the purpose of prostitution; knowingly lives off the earnings of prostitutes; and knowingly solicits, receives or agrees to receive any gratification for providing any service, and who by providing that service does or will aid the prostitution of another person, can be jailed up to seven years and fined not more than $100,000.

If the person is a repeat offender, he can be jailed up to10 years and fined up to $150,000.

Under the Penal Code, any person who obtains for consideration the sexual services of a person, who is below 18, can be jailed up to seven years, fined, or both.

Under the Housing and Development Board’s terms and conditions, HDB flat owners are responsible for conducting regular checks to ensure that their tenants do not misuse the flat, rent out any part of the flat, or create nuisance to their neighbours by using the flat for vice activities.

The police said HDB takes a serious view of flat owners and tenants who violate such conditions, particularly if the flat is misused for vice activities, and will not hesitate to take action against them.

All property owners or their agents who knowingly rent their premises to any person for vice-related activities can be fined up to $100,000, jailed up to five years, or both.

Repeat offenders can be fined up to $150,000, jailed for a maximum of seven years, or both.