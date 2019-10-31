More than 2 years' jail for man over offences including multiple counts of road rage

SINGAPORE - After serving a seven-week jail term for road rage in 2016, a man did not learn his lesson and instead committed similar offences three times, even when he was out on bail.

On another occasion, Muhammad Fuad Kamroden repeatedly shoved a passer-by who bumped into him at a shopping mall.

The 35-year-old former private hire car driver was sentenced on Thursday (Oct 31) to two years, three months and six weeks' jail. He was also disqualified from driving all classes of vehicles for a year.

The Singaporean pleaded guilty in July to one count each of causing grievous hurt to a lorry driver and causing hurt to an elderly cabby. He had also admitted to using criminal force on two other men.

The court heard that Mr Pek Lian Hui, 52, was driving his lorry at a National University of Singapore carpark on Aug 12, 2016, when Fuad felt that the older man's vehicle was moving too slowly.

He overtook Mr Pek's vehicle and flashed him an obscene hand gesture as he passed before stopping in front of the lorry.

Mr Pek walked over to Fuad's car and knocked on the driver's seat window. Fuad got out of his car and punched the older man several times on his face, head and stomach. Mr Pek managed to disengage himself but when he said that he would alert the police, Fuad rained more blows on him before driving away.

Mr Pek called the police and was taken to the National University Hospital where he was found with injuries, including multiple facial fractures.

Fuad was arrested soon after and was out on bail when he got involved in a second road rage incident on Dec 2, 2017. He pushed taxi driver Mohamed Iqbal Mohamed Sharif, 46, causing the man to lose his balance.

The incident occurred at a Clarke Quay taxi stand, after the left side mirror of Fuad's car struck the right side mirror of Mr Iqbal's vehicle.

In another incident on May 6 last year, Fuad was walking along a corridor in VivoCity shopping mall when Mr Ye Zhaojin, 37, accidentally bumped into his right shoulder.

Enraged, Fuad confronted Mr Ye before repeatedly shoving him. When an off-duty policeman stepped in, Fuad raised his voice at the officer and said it was none of his business.

Fuad attacked his fourth victim, taxi driver Tio Seng Sing, 71, after his motorcycle suddenly cut into the older man's vehicle along Selegie Road on Feb 26 this year.

He flashed an obscene hand gesture at Mr Tio and according to an eyewitness, punched the elderly man's face when approached.

For causing grievous hurt, Fuad could have been jailed for up to 10 years and fined or caned.