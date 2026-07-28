Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

More than 10 years’ jail for woman who ran Ponzi scheme; cheated victims of over $6m

Anisha Putri, 47, was sentenced to 10 years and two months’ jail, after pleading guilty to five charges.

SINGAPORE – To pay off investors after her business faced money problems, a woman started a Ponzi scheme and a handbag business, cheating victims of more than $6 million.

On July 28, Anisha Putri, 47, was sentenced to 10 years and two months’ jail, after pleading guilty to five charges, including cheating and dishonestly inducing a delivery of property, and criminal breach of trust.

The court heard that the Indonesian national ran a construction business in Lombok and Bali in 2011.

She offered land investment opportunities by sourcing for plots of land in Lombok, which could be sold for profit.

Anisha convinced investors to invest in land by guaranteeing a profit yield of a specified percentage of the capital.

Investors would transfer the money to Anisha to purchase the land. Once Anisha bought the land, she would sell it to a buyer at a profit.

The proceeds of the sale were distributed to investors according to how much they invested.

But in 2018, an earthquake struck Lombok, causing land prices to fall, which led to Anisha facing financial difficulties.

Unable to find land to acquire, she could no longer fulfil the investment returns she had promised.

Anisha used money from new investments to pay off her existing investors and for her own expenses.

She pitched new land investment opportunities to them, despite knowing she would not be purchasing any more land.

One of her victims, identified as Alan in court documents, invested more than $2.6 million between 2018 and early 2019.

In May 2020, Alan lodged a police report against Anisha. Court documents did not say how he realised he had been scammed.

Court documents stated that Anisha has made partial restitution of $129,000 to Alan.

Hermes handbag business

While under investigation for the Ponzi scheme, Anisha’s bank accounts were frozen.

Yet, she started a business involving the sale and purchase of handbags on Carousell, using the money she received from the land investments.

In May 2022, a woman known as Clairine approached Anisha to enquire about the handbags she had listed on Carousell . Between August and September 2022, Clairine ordered 30 Hermes handbags worth $683,200.

Anisha told her to transfer the money to different bank accounts belonging to her staff, who were based in Indonesia, as her other accounts had been frozen.

The orders were never fulfilled, and Clairine’s messages for a refund were ignored.

Deputy Public Prosecutors Jheong Siew Yin and Nicholas Khoo asked for a sentence of between 10 years’ and 11 years and six months’ jail for Anisha.

They noted she had been motivated by greed and self-interest, as she retained some of the money she received for her own expenses.