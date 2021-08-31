More scam cases in first half of year

There were 8,403 scam cases between January and June this year, up 16 per cent from the 7,247 cases in the same period last year.

Overall crime numbers also went up in the first half of this year by 11.2 per cent, compared with the same period last year, the police said.

There was also a sharp spike in the amount of money victims lost to scams - $168 million this year compared with $63.5 million last year. The top 10 scam types included loans, e-commerce, jobs and investments.

Police said cases of voyeurism, outrage of modesty and cyber extortion also went up. But robbery, housebreaking and snatch thefts fell to a 10-year low.