More jail time for man linked to case involving 832 foreign job seekers duped of over $600k

SINGAPORE - A company director linked to a case involving 832 foreign job seekers who were duped of over $600,000 will be spending more time behind bars after he pleaded guilty to 178 charges on Wednesday.

After a trial, Clarence Lim Jun Yao and his accomplice, Terry Tan-Soo I-Hse, were convicted in 2019 of three counts of carrying on fraudulent businesses involving three firms.

Lim, now 35, was sentenced to five years and six months’ jail and ordered to pay $174,385 in compensation in 2021.

He was sentenced to four months’ jail after pleading guilty on Wednesday to 178 charges under the Employment of Foreign Manpower Act.

These charges were linked to more than $300,000 in fees paid by foreign job seekers. Lim will serve his latest sentence after completing his earlier jail term.

Tan-Soo, then 42, pleaded guilty in 2020 to 258 charges under the Employment of Foreign Manpower Act and Employment Agencies Act.

He was later sentenced to three years and four months’ jail and fined $121,000. He was also ordered to pay $57,660 as compensation.

The pair were involved in a ruse that saw 832 foreign job seekers duped into handing over more than $600,000 in upfront fees and other charges for non-existent jobs.

At the time of the offences, Tan-Soo headed a firm called Asia Recruit (AR), while Lim headed Asiajobmart (AJM) and UUBR International.

A search with the Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority revealed that Lim is no longer a director at AJM. Instead, he is a director at two firms, Trade Capitol and Winnerforce M&C.

Some time around or prior to March 10, 2015, the pair devised a plan to use AR and AJM to operate fraudulent businesses – to purportedly provide job-related services and jobs to foreigners, when no such services were provided.

Deputy Public Prosecutors Nicholas Tan and Sarah Thaker told the court on Wednesday that no such jobs existed.

From March to July 2015, the offenders carried out this scheme, which was eventually foiled by a raid on AR’s premises by the Ministry of Manpower (MOM).