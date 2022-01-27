More falling prey to job scams, with $6.5m lost in first half of last year

The number of reported job scams during the Covid-19 pandemic has skyrocketed, warned the police, as more people are lured by the convenience of easy jobs promising high commissions.

The revelation comes even as people are still reeling from the shock of how nearly 470 OCBC Bank customers lost at least $8.5 million last year. Some had savings in the six figures wiped out.

In an interview with The Straits Times last week, Superintendent of Police Michelle Tay, the head of the Anti-Scam Centre, said the police are seeing a continued increase in the number of victims falling prey to job scams.

This is despite outreach efforts being beefed up with more ammunition in the form of technology.

In the first six months of last year, there were 658 cases of job scams - a 16-fold increase from just 40 in the same period in 2020.

Victims of such scams lost about $6.5 million between January and June last year, up from about $60,000 in the same period the year before.

The largest sum lost by a single victim in a job scam in the first half of last year was about $676,000.

Supt Tay said the pandemic has only aggravated the problem, with digital payments acting as a double-edged sword.

She said: "During Covid-19, the use of contact-free digital payments increased. This enhances our convenience, but at the same time enhances the scammers' modes of operations. They can easily create pseudo bank accounts to move funds."

Supt Tay outlined the five types of job scams the centre has encountered in recent months, stressing that job scams are of particular concern as more people work from home.

The variants mostly involved victims being able to purportedly earn commissions by simply completing tasks on websites or mobile applications.

However, the victims would at some point be told that they needed to transfer a sum of money to receive such tasks and get their payouts.

Supt Tay said that the Anti-Scam Centre has added robotic process automation to its arsenal, with the technology driving Project Combat (Centralised Operational Messaging Bot, Addressing Threats), which was launched on July 17 last year.

Through collaboration with the Singapore Police Force's intelligence and land division units, the centre is able to detect numerous potential victims of job scams.

It used to take an average of 45 minutes to contact and warn just one person.

Project Combat uses robotic process automation to send out targeted SMS advisories to select groups all at once, reaching hundreds of people in mere minutes.

The centre has conducted more than 6,900 interventions this way through Project Combat.

The technology has freed up more time and resources for officers to take on other important tasks such as fund tracing.

Supt Tay added that aside from job scams, Project Combat has been expanded to also tackle investment scams.

Supt Tay urged members of the public to heed the warnings of the authorities and to take the threat of scams seriously.

She said: "The earlier you report, the earlier we can take intervention action to intercept the funds.

"Everyone has a role to play to safeguard ourselves and our loved ones. Your vigilance is our first line of defence."