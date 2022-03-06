More children seek help after falling for game-related scams

When a 15-year-old girl saw a Roblox gift card being sold on online marketplace Carousell for $100 last October, she thought it was a good deal. It would have cost her $112 at the gaming platform's official website.

Melody (not her real name), who was playing the game Murder Mystery on the platform, wanted to use the in-game credits from the gift card to buy weapons to level up her character.

But after the Secondary 3 student made payment on Carousell using the DBS PayLah! app, the seller did not deliver the gift card and instead deleted the account.

Relating this anecdote, Ms Lauren Yeo, principal counsellor at Restart Counselling for Wellness, said the incident impacted the girl and her mother emotionally.

The mother was upset that her daughter did not inform her about the purchase, and that the hongbao money she had deposited in her daughter's bank account had been used without her permission, said Ms Yeo.

Three counsellors told The Sunday Times that they have seen an increase in the number of children below the age of 16 seeking help after encountering scams.

Mr Chong Ee Jay, a cyber wellness expert at charity Focus on the Family Singapore, said that he saw 12 such cases last year, up from seven in 2020.

Some of these children had sought help from him after he conducted workshops at their schools.

Mr Chua Sze Siong, chief therapist at counselling service Mindful Bear, said it saw five children who fell victim to scams last year, up from three in 2020.

The Covid-19 pandemic could have contributed to a lack of peer support for children amid the switch between home-based learning and lessons in school, he added.

"This peer support is really important as it helps children reduce the sense of loneliness," he said, noting that they might instead turn to devices or social media, which puts them at higher risk of being exposed to scams.

The counsellors observed that the two most common scam variants involve children losing their gaming accounts or being cheated through the purchase of gaming credits which they do not receive, as in Melody's case.

In the first variant, children are promised rare items by other players who befriend them, said Mr Chong.

An 11-year-old boy he counselled lost about $500 worth of virtual items in Roblox after he was misled by another player into revealing his gaming account password.

The scammer had lied to the boy that he needed his log-in details in order to transfer a virtual sword - supposedly a rare item - to him.

Noting how children often feel the need to be accepted by their peers, Mr Chong said: "My client perceived that this gamer, whom he saw as an older brother, could be trusted because he was always very helpful in the game and gave him advice on how to level up."

Mr Andy Prakash, co-founder of cyber-security firm Privacy Ninja, said games which involve items that are rare and can be obtained only through loot boxes may incentivise children to take part in unsafe transactions.

Ms Joanne Wong, head of non-profit agency Touch Cyber Wellness, said: "For premium items, no matter how much you grind, farm or play, it may not be easy to earn the currency needed to buy them."

Though the loss of such items may not take place in the real world, it can still have a deep emotional impact on children, the counsellors said.

"It can be tragic for children to lose access to their accounts," said Ms Wong. "They spend a lot of time (gaming). We can often be too quick to underestimate the pain they go through. Give them space to grieve or be upset."

Mr Chong said it is important for parents not to blame their children and instead to help them and let them know they are tackling the incident as a family.

"They know they have made a mistake, but if they feel they are being labelled by their parents as one, it becomes more than just feelings of shame or guilt - it also affects their identity."