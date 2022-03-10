MOM revokes licence of workplace safety officer who was fined for corruption

SINGAPORE - A workplace safety and health (WSH) officer tasked with supervising the construction of a gas plant in Jurong Island has had his registration revoked by the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) after he was fined for corruption last month.

Chia Wee Cheng, 42, had used his position as a WSH officer to borrow money from sub-contractors on the project. On Feb 14, the Singaporean was fined $4,000 after he was convicted of three counts of corruption.

According to his LinkedIn profile, which has since been taken down, Chia had more than eight years of experience as a WSH officer prior to his offences in 2020.

At the time, he was employed by Anotech Energy Singapore, but was seconded to industrial gases and engineering company Linde to provide supervision services for the firm's new gas plant being built in Jurong Island.

As a health, safety and environment officer for Linde's branch office in Singapore, Chia's job was to conduct site inspections and handle other safety-related matters.

He also reviewed and approved permits-to-work (PTWs) submitted by contractors for construction activities such as bore piling and excavation.

Under the Workplace Safety and Health (Construction) Regulations, it is an offence to carry out high-risk construction work like these without a PTW first being issued.

According to court documents, Chia's first offence was on Oct 11, 2020, when a bore piling site supervisor for Song Yu Construction, a sub-contractor for the project, went to the project's site office to ask Chia to approve a PTW for piling works.

The pair knew each other while working at the project site, and the site supervisor regularly submitted PTWs to Chia for approval.

At the office, Chia told the site supervisor that he needed money urgently and asked to borrow $300. He did not say what he needed the money for.

The site supervisor agreed as he hoped Chia would show some leniency with the PTW approval and safety inspections.

The site supervisor was also afraid Chia might make things difficult by withholding approval for the PTW if he refused, said Deputy Public Prosecutor Lim Woon Yee.

He loaned Chia another $500 when the latter asked to borrow money again on Oct 31, on the pretext that he needed cash to repair his electric bicycle.