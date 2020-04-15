Ministry warns of scammers posing as govt officials for Solidarity Payment

Scammers are pretending to be Ministry of Finance (MOF) or government officials to trick the public into disclosing bank account details purportedly to register for the Solidarity Budget payout.

The ministry issued a warning about the scammers in a Facebook post on Monday.

"MOF would never ask for (users') bank account details over the phone or via e-mail," it said.

Online transactions with government agencies require users to log in with their SingPass, it added.

On Facebook yesterday, Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat also urged the public to be wary of these scams, saying he recently made a police report after coming across a scam that was using his image and name.

"(The scammers) divert valuable public resources, but the enforcement agencies will investigate, and if they are caught, we will press for deterrent sentences," he said.

Last week, the Government said that citizens aged 21 and above will get a one-time payout of $600 to tide them over the Covid-19 outbreak. Permanent residents aged 21 and above with Singaporean parents, spouses or children will be eligible for a one-time payment of $300.

Eligible recipients of the Solidarity Payment who have not previously provided bank account details to the Government for such payouts should submit them only through official websites, such as https://go.gov.sg

MOF also warned people against replying to unfamiliar e-mail, text messages or phone calls purportedly from the ministry on Budget 2020 benefits.

They should also refrain from clicking on suspicious e-mail links.

Those who suspect they have fallen prey to a phishing scam should lodge a police report immediately, secure online accounts and contact their banks if necessary.