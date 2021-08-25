MHC founder files claim against ex-CEO

Dr Low Lee Yong, founder of MHC Group which provides third-party administrative and healthcare services, has filed a statement of claim against its former chief executive officer Eric Koh Chee Hui.

The claim made in the High Court last Friday is for money allegedly misappropriated by Mr Koh, who was named group chief operating officer in 2017 and CEO in July 2019. He was removed as CEO in May last year.

The parting of ways was announced in advertisements in the media, placed by MHC's board of directors.

Dr Low decided to retire from running the company in mid-2017, after he was diagnosed with a brain aneurysm, or a bulging or ballooning of a blood vessel that could burst and cause a stroke.

Founded in 1994, MHC has links to about 1,200 clinics here and processes more than 1.5 million patient claims a year.

Before embarking on treatment, Dr Low sold off the majority part of his stake in MHC to Marvel Health Holdings 4 (MHH4), a vehicle of fund manager EQT. He also appointed Mr Koh to take over the running of the company.

The court documents state that the company has recovered unauthorised bonuses paid by Mr Koh to certain employees, following his job termination.

These include $210,274 to Mr Chong Jin Wei, who works in information technology with a monthly salary of about $4,000; $211,966 to Dr Yenna Tasia, a management associate with a monthly pay of about $5,000; and $213,900 to Dr Raymond Ong Swee Seng, whose monthly salary was about $14,000.

Also recovered was $346,000 in bonus Mr Koh paid himself without approval from the board of directors.

There are further amounts that Dr Low wants to recover.

As part of his contract, Mr Koh was given 2 per cent of shares in the company, subject to certain terms, including their repurchase at a "nominal value" if he made a "premature exit" from his employment.

The court documents say Mr Koh "fraudulently" told L'tria that the conversion to shares was to be put in his personal name, and not that of the company. Mr Koh claimed this was done with Dr Low's approval.

Dr Low wants to reclaim these shares. He also wants to recover $400,000 the firm provided in 2018 to L'tria, which provides healthcare management services, as a convertible loan. The court documents say Mr Koh "fraudulently" told L'tria that the conversion to shares was to be put in his personal name, and not that of the company.

Mr Koh claimed this was done with Dr Low's approval. This occurred a month after the latter had brain surgery and was recuperating. Dr Low discovered this in February last year and was able to stop the transfer of shares to Mr Koh.

There are several other claims for the recovery of money, including $2 million to provide Mr Koh with a stake in MHH4 as required by the sale agreement. The court documents say the $2 million was not used in accordance with the agreed purpose.

The documents also state that Mr Koh gave business to two companies owned and managed by his parents-in-law and brother-in-law - without declaring any conflict of interest.

Payments to the two companies amounted to $557,804 and $22,515.