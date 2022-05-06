Member of Catholic order jailed over sex acts with 2 teens

A man who was part of a Catholic religious order that established a school in Singapore was sentenced to five years' jail yesterday for committing unlawful sexual acts with two teenage boys.

The Singaporean, who The Straits Times understands is not a priest, pleaded guilty to one charge of voluntarily having carnal intercourse against the order of nature and one charge under the Children and Young Persons Act. Two other charges were taken into consideration during sentencing.

Details about the man, who is in his 60s, and his victims cannot be disclosed due to a gag order. The gag order also covers the man's designation and appointment, and the address of the incident location.

While he had committed the sex acts on the boys without the use of threats, force or coercion, Deputy Public Prosecutors Sarah Siaw and Gail Wong highlighted that he had been in "a position of significant influence and authority" at the time of his offences, and had sexually groomed the two boys.

In court documents, they said that as a member of the religious order, the offender had taken a vow of celibacy and was never married.

In the Catholic Church, a religious order is a community in which its members profess solemn vows and the orders include friars, nuns and lay persons.

The man, who was close to both victims, committed the sex act on the first victim some time in 2005, and on the second victim some time between April and December 2007. The boys were between 14 and 15 at the time of the offences.

In the lead-up to both cases, he had given them massages multiple times in his room. These eventually progressed to massages where the boys were fully nude and, in time, the man performed sexual acts on them on multiple occasions.

The man had taught the first victim religious and moral education in lower secondary school. They became very close and affectionate with each other, hugging often.

The man also often went out for meals with the victim and his family, and got the boy to help him with various tasks around the school.

The prosecution told the court yesterday: "(The victim) would often confide in the accused and the latter would advise him. The accused began to develop strong feelings for (the victim)."

The second victim, too, had assisted the offender with tasks around school, including helping to move items in and out of his room in his residence.