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‘Greatest grief’: Megan Khung’s grandma says case over, but pain will last lifetime

Megan Khung’s baby photos are still kept in her grandmother’s home, as she showed The Straits Times during a visit in October 2025.

SINGAPORE – Six years of reading news reports about her granddaughter, Megan Khung, have worn down the 69-year-old.

While the case finally closed on Nov 13 as the third culprit involved in Megan’s death was sentenced to 13 years’ jail, the girl’s grandmother said her suffering has not ended.

The woman told The Straits Times in Mandarin: “What happened to Megan has caused me the greatest grief. The pain will last a lifetime.”

She was speaking over the phone after hearing about the sentencing of Nouvelle Chua Ruoshi.

Chua had been part of a conspiracy to abuse four-year-old Megan Khung, alongside the girl’s mother Foo Li Ping and the mother’s boyfriend Wong Shi Xiang, who were both jailed in 2025.

The girl had suffered for over a year from horrific physical and emotional abuse before dying on Feb 22, 2020. Chua helped Foo and Wong dispose of Megan’s body by burning it. Her ashes were never recovered.

Megan was born on Oct 4, 2015, and would have been 11 years old if she had lived.

The shadow of Megan’s death hangs over the family. Megan’s name rarely comes up during her grandmother’s monthly prison visits to Foo, her daughter.

Foo asks about her mother’s health, but if the case is mentioned, it is always in fleeting remarks by the older woman.

The grandmother said: “I have never heard her say directly that she caused Megan’s death. When I said Megan suffered a terrible death, she would not reply, but just cry silently.”

In April 2025, Foo was jailed for 19 years, while Wong was given 30 years’ jail and 17 strokes of the cane.

Megan Khung died after her mother Foo Li Ping's boyfriend Wong Shi Xiang punched her in the stomach. PHOTOS: CCXXCXCX/INSTAGRAM, SHIN MIN DAILY NEWS READER, INSTAGRAM

In court, Foo submitted handwritten letters claiming she was a victim of domestic abuse and expressing regret over her actions.

But the judge saw no mitigating value in the letters. Even if Foo had been abused, it did not absolve her of any liability, said the judge.

‘You will be punished’

As for Chua, Megan’s grandmother said they met only about twice before the girl died, when Chua went to the older woman’s home with Foo to pick Megan up for outings.

The woman was furious when, at Foo’s court hearing years later, she watched the videos Chua filmed of Megan’s abuse.

The girl started living with Foo and Wong at a condominium unit in Suites @ Guillemard in September 2019.

Chua, the couple’s friend, frequently stayed over on weekends with her daughter. The three adults took drugs together.

Foo and Wong caned and slapped Megan, deprived the girl of food and clothes and made her sleep in a planter box on the balcony to prevent her from dirtying the flat.

Instead of calling for help, Chua filmed the abuse to humiliate Megan.

Her videos showed Megan naked as she pleaded with her mother for a shirt, crying as Foo put a soiled diaper over her head and being forced by Wong to eat food from the bin.

On one occasion, Chua told Foo to make Megan eat her mucus because the crying girl was hungry. Foo then blew her nose into a handkerchief and forced it into the girl’s mouth.

Megan died after Wong punched her in the stomach on Feb 21, 2020.

On Nov 13, the judge in Chua’s case said she cannot be categorised as a passive bystander.

“(Chua) chose complicity and her sadistic amusement over her conscience,” said Justice S. Mohan.

Megan’s grandmother said the trio’s sentences were fair.

She said of Chua: “Maybe she didn’t know that when you harm someone, you can’t run away from it. You will definitely be punished.”

She said that although the videos were harrowing to watch, they were also crucial evidence that prevented the culprits from spinning their own version of events to evade the law.

Megan’s grandmother recently read about eight-month-old Trevor Neo, who was abused to death by his parents.

She said his parents were like Foo and Wong, adding: “They were just as crazy to abuse their own children on a whim.”

Much has changed in the child protection ecosystem after Megan’s death.

An independent review panel’s report in October 2025 revealed lapses at multiple points across the system and found that more could have been done to prevent her death.

A flurry of new measures followed, such as the creation of a new government unit to strengthen early detection of child abuse.

Megan’s grandmother hopes the system has become more robust since the girl’s death.

She hopes this will help other children, though she added: “But Megan is never coming back.”