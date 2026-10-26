Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Megan Khung case: Woman who took videos of abuse, helped dispose of body convicted

Nouvelle Chua Ruoshi pleaded guilty to three charges in total.

SINGAPORE – A mother on Oct 26 pleaded guilty to charges related to the abuse of four-year-old Megan Khung, with Nouvelle Chua Ruoshi admitting to the role she played in the girl’s misery.

The 36-year-old took videos of her friend Foo Li Ping, Megan’s mother, and Foo’s boyfriend Wong Shi Xiang abusing the child.

On one occasion, Chua, who has a daughter of her own, told the girl’s mother to make Megan eat Foo’s mucus since the crying girl was hungry.

Foo then blew her nose into a handkerchief and forced the mucus-stained item into the girl’s mouth.

Chua pleaded guilty to three charges in total, including one for conspiring with Foo and Wong to abuse Megan by forcing the girl to sleep at the balcony, depriving her of clothes and failing to seek medical assistance after Megan was fatally punched.

The other two charges are for intentional disposal of Megan’s corpse, and for consumption of methamphetamine.

Another three charges for conspiracy to commit child abuse will be considered when Chua is sentenced on Nov 13.

Megan was abused and humiliated by Foo Li Ping (top left) and Wong Shi Xiang for more than a year. PHOTOS: CCXXCXCX/INSTAGRAM, SHIN MIN DAILY NEWS READER, GIN TAY

These relate to separate incidents, including the one where Foo forced Megan to eat her mucus, and one where Foo slapped Megan and forced her to wear her soiled diaper over her head.

The third incident involved Wong and Chua humiliating Megan by parading her in public with her face painted.

Megan was abused and humiliated by Foo and Wong for more than a year.

The physical and emotional abuse culminated in Megan’s death after Wong punched her in the stomach on Feb 21, 2020.

After Megan died, Chua helped the couple dispose of the body.

Megan’s body was transported to a car workshop at Paya Ubi Industrial Park and burned in a custom-made metal barrel on May 8, 2020, after the couple researched ways to incinerate a corpse.

Her remains were never recovered.

Foo, 30, was sentenced to 19 years’ jail. Wong, 40, who also faced drug-related charges, was sentenced 30 years’ jail and 17 strokes of the cane.