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Megan Khung case: Nouvelle Chua’s daughter being cared for by her family, says MSF

Nouvelle Chua (right) no longer had direct care of her daughter after the fatal abuse of Megan Khung was brought to light.

SINGAPORE - The young daughter of Nouvelle Chua Ruoshi, the woman who had filmed four-year-old Megan Khung’s abuse and helped to dispose of her body, is currently being cared for by Chua’s family.

A Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF) spokesperson said this on Nov 24, in response to The Straits Times’ queries.

The spokesperson added that Chua’s daughter is currently 10 years old. This means she is slightly younger than Megan, who was born on Oct 4, 2015, and would have been 11 years old if she had lived.

ST understands Chua’s daughter was not known to social services before Megan’s case broke in 2020, and was no longer under Chua’s direct care after her arrest.

On Nov 13, Chua was sentenced to 13 years’ jail for her role in Megan’s death.

She had pleaded guilty to taking part in a conspiracy to abuse Megan, with the girl’s mother Foo Li Ping and Foo’s boyfriend Wong Shi Xiang.

In April 2025, Foo was jailed for 19 years, while Wong was given 30 years’ jail and 17 strokes of the cane.

Megan had suffered horrific physical and emotional abuse for over a year before she died, in a case which gripped Singapore and revealed multiple lapses in the child protection system.

Court documents showed that Foo and Wong became a couple in 2018. Chua, who was Wong’s friend , became close friends with Foo.

By July 2019, the two women started arranging for their daughters to meet.

That year, Chua and her daughter frequently stayed over at the couple’s flat on the weekends, where multiple heinous acts of abuse took place.

Foo and Wong caned and slapped Megan, deprived the girl of food and clothes, and made her sleep in a planter box on the balcony to prevent her from dirtying the flat.

Instead of calling for help, Chua filmed the abuse to humiliate Megan. The three adults also took drugs together.

Once, Wong forced Megan to eat food from the dustbin because Megan had offered food to Chua’s daughter. Chua saw what had happened.

Chua’s videos showed Megan naked as she pleaded with her mother for a shirt, and crying as Foo put a soiled diaper over her head, among other abusive acts.

Megan died after Wong punched her in the stomach on Feb 21, 2020.

About three months later, Foo, Wong and Chua burned her body in a metal barrel. Both the barrel and body were never found.

The trio were arrested in July 2020 after Megan’s biological father and grandmother made police reports.

Justice S. Mohan, who presided over Chua’s case, said she cannot be categorised as a passive bystander, and that she chose complicity and her sadistic amusement over her conscience.

The judge said Chua attempted to reduce her culpability by mentioning that she had brought her own daughter’s clothes for Megan to wear, and had occasionally released Megan from the balcony planter box.

But he said these were not mitigating factors, adding that Chua’s overall conduct indicated that she was ultimately unconcerned about Megan’s wellbeing.