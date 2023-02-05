Driver arrested for suspected drink driving after accident involving Maserati and Mercedes

The 42-year-old man was arrested for suspected drink driving after an accident involving two cars at Kim Seng Road. PHOTO: SCREENGRAN FROM SG ROAD VIGILANTE/YOUTUBE
Ang Qing
Updated
31 min ago
Published
56 min ago

SINGAPORE - A 42-year-old man has been arrested for suspected drink driving after a Maserati was involved in a collision with a Mercedes on Saturday evening near Great World mall, resulting in minor injuries.

He is believed to be the driver of the Maserati GranTurismo.

Responding to queries from The Straits Times, the police said they were alerted to an accident at 7.43pm involving two cars along Kim Seng Road towards Outram Road.

A video of the aftermath on SG Road Vigilante shows the Mercedes on the verge of toppling over after mounting a nearby kerb outside Great World while the white Maserati sits behind with a crushed right bumper.

Two passengers, aged 38 and six, declined to be taken to hospital, the police said. ST understands they were passengers in the Mercedes.

One of the passengers was assessed by the Singapore Civil Defence Force to have suffered minor injuries.

The police are investigating.

More On This Topic
Man arrested for drink driving in alleged hit-and-run accident along Adam Road that killed cyclist
8 people taken to hospital after 4-vehicle collision along CTE

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top