Driver arrested for suspected drink driving after accident involving Maserati and Mercedes

SINGAPORE - A 42-year-old man has been arrested for suspected drink driving after a Maserati was involved in a collision with a Mercedes on Saturday evening near Great World mall, resulting in minor injuries.

He is believed to be the driver of the Maserati GranTurismo.

Responding to queries from The Straits Times, the police said they were alerted to an accident at 7.43pm involving two cars along Kim Seng Road towards Outram Road.

A video of the aftermath on SG Road Vigilante shows the Mercedes on the verge of toppling over after mounting a nearby kerb outside Great World while the white Maserati sits behind with a crushed right bumper.

Two passengers, aged 38 and six, declined to be taken to hospital, the police said. ST understands they were passengers in the Mercedes.

One of the passengers was assessed by the Singapore Civil Defence Force to have suffered minor injuries.

The police are investigating.