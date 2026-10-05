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Married female teacher committed sex offences against underage girl in school and on public bus

On Oct 5, the 35-year-old woman, who has a 4-year-old child, was sentenced to nine years’ jail.

SINGAPORE - A married female teacher committed sex offences against one of her students, who was a 15-year-old girl, at a karaoke and bistro, their school and on a public bus.

On Oct 5, the 35-year-old woman, who has a 4-year-old child, was sentenced to nine years’ jail.

She had engaged in sexual encounters with the victim from Oct 13 to Nov 21, 2023, and pleaded guilty to two counts of performing an indecent act on the minor and a sexual penetration charge.

Seven other charges, including one count of exchanging at least three sexually explicit audio recordings, were considered during sentencing.

Details about the woman and the school cannot be disclosed owing to a gag order to protect the victim’s identity.

Court documents stated the Secondary 3 student had a history of family problems and struggled with various mental health conditions.

Child Protection Services (CPS) had also intervened due to her parents’ use of harsh physical punishment on her.

Around the time of the woman’s offences, the girl was warded at the Institute of Mental Health (IMH) from Oct 27 to Nov 3, 2023, due to her self-harm behaviour and having suicidal thoughts.

Deputy public prosecutors Selene Yap and Yeo Kee Hwan stated in court documents the offender became the victim’s teacher for one of her subjects in 2023.

In April that year, the girl approached the woman for support and advice on her home situation, texting her frequently to share about her struggles.

They grew closer and entered into what the victim described as a “situationship” and engaged in a series of sexual encounters.

They also exchanged at least three sexually explicit audio recordings.

At around 1pm on Oct 13, 2023, the pair went to a room at a karaoke and bistro where they engaged in their first sexual encounter.

That weekend, the woman told the victim they had to stop this .

The girl agreed, and they decided to meet after she finished one of her examinations.

But on Oct 16, 2023, they were at school at around noon, when they entered a staff toilet, which was a single cubicle, and engaged in sexual acts .

On Nov 7 that year, they boarded a double-decker public bus and the woman performed a sexual act on the girl at the upper deck.

Their final encounter took place in a room at a “chill out” facility on Nov 21, 2023, where the girl sexually penetrated the woman.

The DPPs said the pair fell out over undisclosed reasons.

On Jan 16, 2024, the girl told her CPS-appointed safety adult, who was also the year head at the school, that the teacher had sexually assaulted her.

The matter was referred to the vice-principal who took the girl to a police station the next day to lodge a report. The teacher was arrested on Jan 18, 2024.

The girl went to an IMH outpatient clinic and a doctor’s report stated she had talked about breaking down in school as it reminded her of the sexual acts . She was then diagnosed with adjustment disorder.

On Aug 26, 2024, she underwent an evaluation at the Child Guidance Clinic, and said she had been feeling sad, numb, and angry since the offences.

Court documents stated she became easily startled, had difficulty focussing during lessons, had difficulty trusting adults, and her academic performance deteriorated.

A second doctor stated her symptoms were consistent with a diagnosis of post traumatic stress disorder.

The offender was represented by lawyer Kalaithasan Karuppaya, and her husband had provided a testimonial, believing she is capable of genuine rehabilitation.

In sentencing her, District Judge Paul Chan said: “I have read the many testimonials tendered to you, and it’s clear you have many redeeming qualities.

“Upon your release, apply these qualities for the benefit of your family and wider community.”

The Straits Times has contacted the Ministry of Education to find out more about the woman’s current employment status.