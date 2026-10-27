Marina Bay high-speed chase: Man handed 6 charges after allegedly hurting another driver

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

He was driving this car when he allegedly committed the offences.

SINGAPORE – A man who was convicted three times of driving without a licence, allegedly committed a similar offence on Oct 25 by driving a car in the Marina Bay area.

Shaiful Ridzwan Abdul Razak, 43, purportedly failed to stop the Mercedes-Benz he was driving for a police check at around 3am that day and sped off, prompting a car chase .

He is accused of driving in a dangerous manner during the chase and struck two other vehicles, including a police car.

On Oct 27, Shaiful was handed six charges.

They are for causing hurt to the civilian motorist by dangerous driving; failing to stop after an accident; driving without a valid licence; failing to stop when ordered by a police officer in uniform; using a vehicle without insurance coverage; and failing to render assistance after an accident.

According to court documents, he was earlier convicted of driving without a licence on March 28, 2002, and Nov 1, 2006.

He was also convicted of inconsiderate driving and driving without a licence on Nov 23, 2020.

However, court documents did not disclose details about these cases and the punishments he received.

Shaiful allegedly did not have a valid licence when he drove the Mercedes-Benz along Raffles Boulevard shortly after 3am on Oct 25.

In a statement on Oct 26, the police said officers were patrolling the area when they approached the car for checks.

Instead of stopping, the driver allegedly inched forward, forcing the officers to step aside. The car sped off, prompting the chase.

Police said during the pursuit, Shaiful stopped behind another car at a traffic light junction in Bayfront Avenue.

When a police patrol car pulled up nearby, he allegedly tried to force his way between the stationary car and the police vehicle.

The police said Shaiful’s car hit the driver’s door of the police car and the rear right bumper of the other vehicle as he fled the scene.

The driver of the civilian vehicle suffered back pain, and was given three days of medical leave.

Shaiful allegedly ran multiple red lights in Marina Boulevard, Sheares Avenue and Marina Link during the chase.

Police and court documents did not disclose what happened next, but the authorities seized the Mercedes-Benz soon after.

Shaiful’s bail review will be held on Nov 3.

For causing hurt to another person by driving in a dangerous manner, an offender can be jailed for up to two years, fined up to $10,000 or both.

For driving without a licence, a first-time offender can be jailed for up to three years, fined up to $10,000, or both.

A repeat offender can be jailed for up to six years, fined up to $20,000, or both.

The vehicle can also be forfeited.