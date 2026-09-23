Mandatory treatment order for man who called judge ‘stupid’, insulted then NEA chief executive

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Joseph Ang Yew Kwang was sentenced to a three-year mandatory treatment order on Sept 23 after he pleaded guilty to three charges under the Protection from Harassment Act.

SINGAPORE – Angered by a district judge’s decision in a case on employment claims, a man sent multiple e-mails to the judiciary, calling the judge “stupid” and “unfair”.

Joseph Ang Yew Kwang, 34, was sentenced to a three-year mandatory treatment order on Sept 23 after he pleaded guilty to three charges under the Protection from Harassment Act.

Offenders given a mandatory treatment order have to undergo treatment to address their conditions in lieu of time behind bars.

The court heard that in 2023, Ang set up a healthcare products firm with another individual, and hired an employee as a sales representative.

In 2024, the sales representative filed a claim with the Employment Claims Tribunal for unpaid salary that Ang’s business owed her and the matter was brought before District Judge Dora Tay.

In April that year, while the matter was still pending, Ang sent an e-mail to the registry of the Supreme Court, indicating his displeasure with the judge’s conduct and requesting that the registry commence investigations, said Deputy Public Prosecutor Johan Tay.

The following month, the judge ruled in favour of the sales representative, ordering Ang to pay a sum of money to her.

Dissatisfied with the order, Ang sent four e-mails to the judiciary, targeting the judge with insulting words.

He also stated that he would file a police report against her.

Between July and September that year, Ang sent more e-mails that included vulgarities and insults to the State Courts.

On July 23, 2024, Ang was informed that the judiciary took a grave view of his words directed at the judge and the State Courts, and that the matter would be referred to the authorities if he persisted in sending such e-mails.

Despite this, he continued doing so.

Separately, in 2024, Ang paid a fine on behalf of his business partner who had littered in Chinatown. When his business partner did not repay him, Ang wrote to the National Environment Agency (NEA) for a refund, but was rejected.

Frustrated by this, he sent multiple e-mails to then NEA chief executive officer Wong Kang Jet, hurling vulgarities and insulting words at him and various other employees in the agency.

Police reports were eventually filed against Ang.

Those convicted of using threatening, abusive or insulting words towards a public servant can be jailed for up to a year, fined up to $5,000, or both.