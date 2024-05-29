Man who unlawfully set off fireworks in Yishun on Hari Raya Puasa eve fined $5k

SINGAPORE – As part of the festivities to welcome Hari Raya Puasa 2024, a man decided to set off some fireworks in Yishun, near Housing Board flats.

The illegal pyrotechnics display lasted two minutes and residents in the area saw the fireworks reaching the height of a 10-storey block before exploding.

Alarmed, some of the residents alerted the police, who managed to trace the culprit, Noor Azhar Abdul Abas, using several police cameras in the area.

The 40-year-old Singaporean man was fined $5,000 on May 28 after he admitted that he had unlawfully lit the fireworks.

Noor told investigators that he bought a box of fireworks containing 25 cylindrical tubes from an unknown person in Geylang in March.

At around 10.40pm on the eve of Hari Raya Puasa on April 9, he took the fireworks to a grass patch in front of Block 644, Yishun Street 61, and set them off before returning to his parents’ home.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Norman Yew told the court: “Due to the commotion and spectacle caused by the discharge of the fireworks, members of the public became alarmed and called the police.

“Police officers were then dispatched to the said grass patch and the remains of the ‘Happy Boom’ fireworks were seized for analysis.”

The police arrested Noor on April 14.

On May 28, DPP Yew asked the court the sentence him to a fine of $5,000, stressing that the offender’s antics had endangered residents in the area, and that Noor’s offence was planned and premeditated.