Man who stabbed friend near Tampines MRT station after heated argument handed jail term

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Mohamed Sufian Mohamed Sabri was on June 16 sentenced to a jail term of nine months and 19 days after pleading guilty to one charge of voluntarily causing hurt.

SINGAPORE – During a heated argument with his friend, a man pulled out a knife and stabbed his friend twice in public, leaving the victim with a wound deep enough to cause lacerations to his liver.

Mohamed Sufian Mohamed Sabri was on June 16 sentenced to a jail term of nine months and 19 days after pleading guilty to one charge of voluntarily causing hurt.

Court documents show that the 53-year-old offender and the victim, 57, were known to each other. The pair would often meet together with their mutual friends at a restaurant in Tampines Central 1.

On Dec 18, 2025, the pair met up at the restaurant with their friends and got into an argument with each other before parting ways. The nature of the argument was not disclosed.

The next day, Sufian spotted the victim eating with another friend inside the restaurant.

Sufian and the victim exchanged words outside the eatery before it escalated into a physical altercation.

The offender then pulled out a knife with a 13cm blade and stabbed his friend twice - once in his left forearm and once in his back, before dropping the knife and running away.

The injured man tried to give chase but was unsuccessful.

Passers-by called the police when they found the bloodied man near Tampines MRT. He was eventually sent to Changi General Hospital.

The prosecution said that the blood loss resulted in the victim being in a state of confusion at the time of surgical intervention.

He was hospitalised for four days.

The prosecution had sought for an uplift in Sufian’s sentence as he had previously been sentenced to a six month jail term on July 16, 2025, for being in possession of a karambit knife - a small, curved blade - at the same location.

In his submissions, the prosecutor argued that the present case represented an escalation in Sufian’s offending behaviour, as he was not only in possession of a knife in public again but had gone on to use the weapon to stab another man.

Those found guilty of voluntarily causing hurt can be jailed up to three years, fined up to $5,000, or both.