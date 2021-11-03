Man who stabbed daughter at Marsiling bus-stop pleads guilty

A 65-year-old Malaysian widower who stabbed his eldest daughter 17 times in the chest, abdomen, back, shoulder and arm pleaded guilty in the High Court yesterday to a charge of attempted murder.

A second charge of carrying an offensive weapon in public will be taken into consideration when lorry driver Shoo Ah San is sentenced on Friday.

Madam Shoo Suet Lian, 42, a Singapore permanent resident, suffered collapsed lungs, a potentially fatal injury, but survived the attack, which took place last year.

The court heard that Shoo had a distant relationship with his three daughters and two sons, which was further strained over the disputed ownership of a house in Johor Baru.

Initially, he rented the house and lived in it with three of his children. In 2000, the house was purchased under Madam Shoo's name as her father was an undischarged bankrupt at the time and elder son Chee Seng was below the age of 21.

Shoo moved out in 2007 to work in Malacca but returned to the house from time to time.

In 2016, Chee Seng changed the locks because his father had caused disruptions.

In early 2019, Shoo broke into the house and wrote on the walls and mirrors with red paint, proclaiming that Madam Shoo was unfilial and he intended to kill his children. In March that year, Shoo's children decided to refurbish the house and sell it.

Shoo was upset when he saw the refurbished house, and assumed it had been sold. He began thinking about killing Madam Shoo, whom he saw as the mastermind behind the sale. He also resented her for not giving him living expenses.

On Jan 16 last year, Shoo decided to carry out his plan after his girlfriend kicked him out of her house, leaving him homeless. The next day, he travelled to Singapore on his motorcycle, rode around Marsiling Lane where Madam Shoo lived, hoping to spot her on her way to work.

At about 5am, he saw her walking towards a bus stop, ran towards her and stabbed her repeatedly, uttering in Cantonese: "You all harm me very miserably (sic)."

Shoo aimed his first stab at her neck but she managed to block his blow.

"The accused targeted Suet Lian's neck as he knew that it is a vital point and he wanted to kill her," said Deputy Public Prosecutor Hay Hung Chun.

As Shoo fled towards his bike, a passerby heard the victim's shouts and went to her help.

When Shoo saw his daughter sitting on the grass verge, he rushed towards her, and ignoring the cries, stabbed Madam Shoo again.

On Jan 22, Shoo was arrested at a coffee shop near his son's workplace.

The police officers recovered the serrated knife he used to attack Madam Shoo.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Zhou Yang called for 16 to 18 years' jail, arguing that the offence was premeditated and that Shoo's viciousness was clear from the number of stabs and their locations.

Defence counsel Victor Lau sought 10 years' jail, citing life expectancy to argue that a longer term amounted to life imprisonment for Shoo.

Mr Lau said his client was "a very lonely and disgraced father" who was estranged from his family.