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Man who sexually assaulted stepdaughter from when she was 8 handed 25 months’ jail sentence

The man, who initially contested his charges, pleaded guilty to one charge of outraging the modesty of a minor.

SINGAPORE – Over a span of 3½ years, a man sexually assaulted his stepdaughter, who was only about eight years old at the time of the first incident.

The 45-year-old man was sentenced on Nov 23 to 25 months’ jail and three strokes of the cane. His identity cannot be revealed owing to a court-imposed gag order to protect the victim.

The man, who initially contested his charges, pleaded guilty to one charge of outraging the modesty of a minor.

The victim was only about eight years old when the man sexually assaulted her in July 2019.

On one occasion, the man sexually assaulted the victim while her mother was picking up her stepsister from school.

The victim did not tell her mother until Jan 19, 2023, when she was 11 years old. She did not want her parents to divorce or cause any family problems.

The next day, the victim’s mother went to her school and met the discipline master. She informed the discipline master about the sexual assault.

The discipline master alerted the school counsellor, who spoke to the victim. Child protection officers were also alerted.

One of the officers alerted the police, while the victim was taken to KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital.

The man was arrested at his home at about 6pm on the same day. He was charged on Aug 13, 2025, and has been in remand since.

Deputy Public Prosecutors Jane Lim and Benjamin Low sought a sentence of 25 months and three strokes of the cane for the man.

They argued that the degree of sexual exploitation was egregious and highly intrusive, and that the man had abused his position as her stepfather.

In mitigation, the man’s lawyer said the man was remorseful for his actions.

District Judge Lim Tse Haw said that interfamilial sexual abuse offences deserve the strongest reprobation.

The judge said that such offences are difficult to detect as the innocent victims are put in a dilemma of whether to report the abuse to the authorities for fear of tearing the family apart.

Police figures showed that there were more sexual assault cases involving victims under the age of 16 in 2025.

The figure rose to 1,031 cases in 2025, from 943 cases in 2024 and 998 cases the previous year.

The number of sexual assault cases allegedly committed by family members or relatives involving victims below 16 also increased, from 184 cases in 2024, to 192 cases in 2025. There were 169 such cases in 2023.